Baku to crown FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival winner
- 30 October, 2026
- 09:53
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The winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku will be decided today.
Report informs that Spain and Czechia will face each other in the Division A final at Baku Crystal Hall at 18:00.
The winners of Divisions B, C, D, E and F will also be determined, with all finals taking place at the same venue.
The schedule is as follows:
Division A final
18:00 - Czechia vs. Spain
Division B final
15:00 - Portugal vs. Zambia (for 33rd place)
Division C final
13:30 - Tunisia vs. Belarus (for 65th place)
Division D final
12:00 - Canada vs. Tajikistan (for 97th place)
Division E final
10:30 - Central African Republic vs. Bangladesh (for 129th place)
Division F final
09:00 - New Zealand vs. Ethiopia (for 161st place)
The awards and closing ceremonies will follow the Czechia–Spain match.
All times are GMT+4.