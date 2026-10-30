Baku to crown FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival winner

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The winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku will be decided today.

Report informs that Spain and Czechia will face each other in the Division A final at Baku Crystal Hall at 18:00.

The winners of Divisions B, C, D, E and F will also be determined, with all finals taking place at the same venue.

The schedule is as follows:

Division A final

18:00 - Czechia vs. Spain

Division B final

15:00 - Portugal vs. Zambia (for 33rd place)

Division C final

13:30 - Tunisia vs. Belarus (for 65th place)

Division D final

12:00 - Canada vs. Tajikistan (for 97th place)

Division E final

10:30 - Central African Republic vs. Bangladesh (for 129th place)

Division F final

09:00 - New Zealand vs. Ethiopia (for 161st place)

The awards and closing ceremonies will follow the Czechia–Spain match.

All times are GMT+4.