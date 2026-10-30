Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Baku to crown FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival winner

    Football
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 09:53
    Baku to crown FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival winner

    The winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku will be decided today.

    Report informs that Spain and Czechia will face each other in the Division A final at Baku Crystal Hall at 18:00.

    The winners of Divisions B, C, D, E and F will also be determined, with all finals taking place at the same venue.

    The schedule is as follows:

    Division A final

    18:00 - Czechia vs. Spain

    Division B final

    15:00 - Portugal vs. Zambia (for 33rd place)

    Division C final

    13:30 - Tunisia vs. Belarus (for 65th place)

    Division D final

    12:00 - Canada vs. Tajikistan (for 97th place)

    Division E final

    10:30 - Central African Republic vs. Bangladesh (for 129th place)

    Division F final

    09:00 - New Zealand vs. Ethiopia (for 161st place)

    The awards and closing ceremonies will follow the Czechia–Spain match.

    All times are GMT+4.

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival sports
    Bakıda keçirilən FIFA U-15 dünya çempionatının qalibi bu gün müəyyənləşəcək
    Сегодня определится победитель ЧМ FIFA U-15 в Баку
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