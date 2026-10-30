Likud wins most seats in Israeli election, but neither bloc secures majority

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party finished first in the October 27 parliamentary election, but neither political bloc secured the majority needed to form a government.

Report informs that preliminary results released by Israel's Central Elections Committee after all ballots were counted give Likud 27 seats in the 120-member Knesset. The opposition Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, came second with 21 seats.

Likud and the far-right and religious parties supporting Netanyahu won 53 seats, while opposition parties secured 48. Arab parties took the remaining 19 seats, although their participation in a coalition with either bloc is considered unlikely.

Forming a government requires the support of at least 61 lawmakers.

Final results are expected to be announced no later than November 4, following consideration of any appeals.

Once the results are officially confirmed, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult parliamentary parties and task a lawmaker with forming a government.

The mandate usually goes to the leader of the largest party, but the president may choose another candidate capable of securing a parliamentary majority.

The first candidate receives 28 days, with a possible two-week extension. If coalition talks fail, the president may assign the task to another lawmaker, who would have 14 days without an extension.