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    Five countries express interest in adopting Azerbaijan's ASAN model

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    Five countries express interest in adopting Azerbaijan's ASAN model

    Representatives from Iraq, Uzbekistan, The Gambia, Morocco, Mozambique and Burkina Faso have visited an ASAN service center while attending the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku.

    ASAN service told Report that, during a meeting with the Iraqi delegation, Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, outlined the work of ASAN service centers, established at President Ilham Aliyev's initiative, and recent innovations.

    The guests were informed that Azerbaijan cooperates with more than 50 countries to export the ASAN service model as an intellectual product.

    They were also told that the United Nations recognizes the concept, which has become an international brand for Azerbaijan, as a best-practice model and promotes it across four continents.

    Representatives from Iraq, The Gambia, Morocco, Mozambique and Burkina Faso praised the model's innovative approach, focus on citizen satisfaction and effectiveness as an anti-corruption reform. They expressed interest in drawing on Azerbaijan's experience and implementing the model in their countries to improve public services, increase transparency and make services more accessible.

    The delegates also learned about the work of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, Mobile ASAN service and the ABAD public legal entity.

    ASAN Service Uzbekistan Gambia Morocco Burkina Faso Mozambique
    İraq, Qambiya, Mərakeş, Mozambik və Burkina-Faso "ASAN xidmət" modelinin tətbiqində maraqlıdır
    Photo
    Ирак, Гамбия, Марокко, Мозамбик и Буркина-Фасо заинтересованы во внедрении модели "ASAN xidmət"
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