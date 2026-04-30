Minister: Azerbaijan takes comprehensive approach to election of judges to International Court of Justice

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, met with Jin-Hyun Paik, the Republic of Korea's candidate to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Report informs.

The sides exchanged views on activities within international organizations, including the upcoming election of a judge to the ICJ.

Jin-Hyun Paik outlined his professional background, experience in international law, and his intended priorities at the ICJ.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the rule of international law, multilateral cooperation, and strengthening the role of international judicial institutions. He noted that Azerbaijan takes a comprehensive approach to ICJ elections, carefully evaluating candidates" professional qualifications. The sides also discussed regional security, including the current situation in the South Caucasus.

Jeyhun Bayramov provided insight into Azerbaijan's activities aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region in the in the post-conflict period.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.