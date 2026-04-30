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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss cooperation on infrastructure and renewable energy

    Business
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 20:04
    Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss cooperation on infrastructure and renewable energy

    Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed prospects for cooperation in water supply, urban planning, transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

    The discussions were held during a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a delegation led by Elisabetta Falcetti, the EBRD Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus, Report informs, citing Jabbarov's post on X.

    According to the minister, the meeting focused on the EBRD's activities in Azerbaijan and issues on the cooperation agenda.

    The sides also reviewed the priorities of the bank's investment strategy, as well as opportunities for cooperation on projects in water supply, urban planning, transport infrastructure and renewable energy.

    Mikayil Jabbarov EBRD Renewable Energy
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    Azərbaycan EBRD ilə yeni əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
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    Джаббаров обсудил с представителями ЕБРР возможности сотрудничества в ВИЭ

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