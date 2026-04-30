Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    20 dead in jeep crash in Nepal

    Other countries
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 21:01
    20 dead in jeep crash in Nepal

    At least 20 people were killed after a jeep carrying pilgrims plunged off a cliff in Nepal's Rolpa district on Thursday evening, The Kathmandu Post wrote, citing the police, Report informs.

    According to The Kathmandu Post, the accident occurred in Thabang Rural Municipality when the vehicle veered off a ridge road and fell nearly 800 metres below.

    Police said the passengers were travelling from Rukum East to Jaljala to perform rituals on the occasion of the full moon.

    Information officer at the Rolpa District Police Office, Sunil Thapa Nepali, said rescue operations were underway, with police teams and local residents deployed at the site.

    Authorities suspect that slippery road conditions caused by rainfall may have led to the vehicle losing control, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

    Road accident Nepal
    Nepalda "Jeep"in uçurumdan düşməsi nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 20-yə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Число погибших при падении джипа с обрыва в Непале возросло до 20 - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed