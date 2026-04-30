The participants of the International Forum on Empowering Youth for a Post-Colonial Future, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, visited Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis on April 30, Report informs.

Touring the Parliament's plenary hall, they were briefed on the history and activity of Milli Majlis.

They also viewed the memorial hall named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev, displaying exhibits highlighting the life and political activity of the National Leader.

The visitors then explored the memorial corner, initiated by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory claimed during the Patriotic War.