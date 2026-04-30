Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with UK Ambassador

    Milli Majlis
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 20:09
    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with UK Ambassador

    Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Fergus Auld, UK Ambassador to the country, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations, which are grounded in mutual trust and support, across political, economic, humanitarian, and other domains.

    The officials underscored the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings in defining the bilateral cooperation agenda. In this regard, they highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visits to the UK, as well as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's participation at the COP29 Conference in Baku.

    The sides described economic ties as an integral part of the bilateral relations. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the UK, one of Azerbaijan's major trading partners, is also among Azerbaijan's top investors. In this vein, the Speaker particularly underscored bilateral energy cooperation.

    She pointed out the significance of reciprocal visits and close dialogue in fostering relations between the legislative bodies of both countries.

    Ambassador Fergus Auld hailed the bilateral collaboration, while also highlighting successful development in energy, renewables, education, high-tech, and other areas.

    Touching upon the humanitarian cooperation, the sides noted that the current excellent educational ties contribute to closer ties between the two countries" peoples.

    The meeting also addressed other matters of mutual concern.

    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with UK Ambassador
    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with UK Ambassador
    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with UK Ambassador
    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with UK Ambassador

    Sahiba Gafarova Fergus Auld
    Photo
    Sahibə Qafarova Britaniya səfiri ilə parlamentlərarası və iqtisadi əlaqələri müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Сахиба Гафарова обсудила с британским послом межпарламентские и экономические связи

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