Azerbaijan Army marks 27th anniversary of Special Forces

A series of events were held on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Army, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, the leadership of the Special Forces and a group of servicemen visited the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev located in the territory of the military unit and the memorial complex erected in memory of martyrs, laid flowers, and paid tribute to their memory.

At the events attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic, officers, warrant officers, as well as reserve and retired servicemen of the Special Forces, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The congratulations of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan were conveyed to the participants of the event.

Speakers spoke about the history of the Special Forces, established on the instructions of the National Leader, and highlighted the heroism shown by military personnel in the liberation of the occupied territories.

It was emphasized that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the Special Forces, and that the heroism demonstrated by Special Forces personnel during the 44-day Patriotic War and other operations is always highly valued.

Special Forces veterans stated with confidence that they are ready to carry out any order of the Commander-in-Chief, will always serve the Motherland with honor, and will justify the trust placed in them. They also spoke with pride about their service in the Special Forces.

A video dedicated to the Special Forces was shown.

As part of the events, the graves of martyrs were visited, and servicemen also visited the families of martyrs, inquiring about their concerns and needs.

Families and relatives of martyrs expressed their gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown.

After the speeches, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in service were awarded.

A tree-planting campaign was also organized on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces.