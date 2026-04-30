Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 19:04
    Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties

    Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Maria K. Papakonstantinou, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the country, Report informs.

    Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the ambassador of the Hellenic Republic on her appointment, wishing her success in her diplomatic mission.

    During the meeting, the sides hailed the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, noting the exceptional role of political dialogue and of high-level visits and meetings in the development of the relations.

    The parties also reviewed interparliamentary relations between the two countries, underlining that this collaboration constitute an important vector of the two countries" bilateral and multilateral relations.

    The sides emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits including the strengthening of the activities of the friendship groups for the deepening of the bonds between the legislative bodies. They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in interparliamentary organisations, adding that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Co-operation provide excellent opportunities in that regard.

    Maria K. Papakonstantinou said she would spare no effort to contribute to the continued deepening of the relations between the two countries during her mission.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties
    Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties
    Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties
    Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties

    Photo
    Sahibə Qafarova Yunanıstanın Azərbaycandakı səfiri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Сахиба Гафарова встретилась с послом Греции в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed