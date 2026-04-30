Azerbaijan, Greece explore interparliamentary ties

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Maria K. Papakonstantinou, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the country, Report informs.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the ambassador of the Hellenic Republic on her appointment, wishing her success in her diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, noting the exceptional role of political dialogue and of high-level visits and meetings in the development of the relations.

The parties also reviewed interparliamentary relations between the two countries, underlining that this collaboration constitute an important vector of the two countries" bilateral and multilateral relations.

The sides emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits including the strengthening of the activities of the friendship groups for the deepening of the bonds between the legislative bodies. They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in interparliamentary organisations, adding that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Co-operation provide excellent opportunities in that regard.

Maria K. Papakonstantinou said she would spare no effort to contribute to the continued deepening of the relations between the two countries during her mission.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.