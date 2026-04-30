Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IMF: Azerbaijan's strategic reserves to exceed $90B in 2026

    Finance
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 18:32
    IMF: Azerbaijan's strategic reserves to exceed $90B in 2026

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves are projected to reach $90.44 billion in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts, Report informs.

    At the same time, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will amount to $14.39 billion, while the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) will reach $76.05 billion.

    According to IMF estimates, in 2027 the strategic foreign exchange reserves will reach $92.98 billion (+2.8% year-on-year), with the CBA's share amounting to $15.08 billion and SOFAZ's share to $77.9 billion. In 2028, these figures are projected at $93.33 billion (+0.39%), $14.16 billion, and $79.17 billion, respectively.

    In 2029, the strategic foreign exchange reserves will reach $93.75 billion (+0.45% year-on-year), CBA reserves will stand at $13.1 billion, and SOFAZ assets at $80.63 billion; in 2030 they will reach $94.03 billion (+0.3%), CBA – $11.73 billion, SOFAZ – $82.3 billion, respectively; and in 2031 – $93.9 billion (-0.14%), CBA – $9.66 billion, SOFAZ – $84.236 billion, respectively.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) SOFAZ strategic foreign exchange reserves
    IMF: Bu il Azərbaycanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları 90 milyard dolları ötəcək
    МВФ: Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана в 2026 году превысят $90 млрд

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