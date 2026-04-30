Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves are projected to reach $90.44 billion in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts, Report informs.

At the same time, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will amount to $14.39 billion, while the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) will reach $76.05 billion.

According to IMF estimates, in 2027 the strategic foreign exchange reserves will reach $92.98 billion (+2.8% year-on-year), with the CBA's share amounting to $15.08 billion and SOFAZ's share to $77.9 billion. In 2028, these figures are projected at $93.33 billion (+0.39%), $14.16 billion, and $79.17 billion, respectively.

In 2029, the strategic foreign exchange reserves will reach $93.75 billion (+0.45% year-on-year), CBA reserves will stand at $13.1 billion, and SOFAZ assets at $80.63 billion; in 2030 they will reach $94.03 billion (+0.3%), CBA – $11.73 billion, SOFAZ – $82.3 billion, respectively; and in 2031 – $93.9 billion (-0.14%), CBA – $9.66 billion, SOFAZ – $84.236 billion, respectively.