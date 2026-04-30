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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    European Commission: EU–Mercosur deal benefits all

    Other countries
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 17:28
    European Commission: EU–Mercosur deal benefits all

    Claims that the free trade agreement between the EU and the Latin American bloc Mercosur benefits only large Brazilian exporters do not correspond to reality, European Commission official spokesperson Olof Gill told a briefing in Brussels, in response to critical remarks about the agreement, which will be provisionally applied from May 1, Report informs.

    According to him, recently, a significant amount of fake news has been circulating around the mechanism for distributing import quotas into the EU from MERCOSUR partners. Gill emphasized that the European Union retains full control over the management of import quotas under all trade agreements, including the deal with the South American bloc.

    He explained that the bloc's member countries are entitled to independently distribute the overall quota among themselves, notifying the EU accordingly. At the same time, no internal distribution of quotas for 2026 has yet been carried out, and he called any claims to the contrary speculation.

    The European Commission, the official added, will continue to actively participate in monitoring quota distribution, tracking the impact on prices and the overall EU market, and if necessary, responding to potential risks.

    Earlier, concerns were raised in the European Parliament that the quota mechanism could lead to an advantage for large exporters, primarily from Brazil.

    The agreement between the EU and MERCOSUR provides for tariff reductions across a wide range of goods, the opening of markets, and access for European companies to public procurement in the bloc's member countries. The European Commission believes it will create new opportunities for exports, growth, and employment in Europe.

    European Union Mercosur
    Еврокомиссия: Соглашение с МЕРКОСУР выгодно всем

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