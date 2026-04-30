Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safety

    Social security
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 16:21
    Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safety

    This year, proposals related to the safety of children in the digital environment, the use of energy drinks by children, as well as the use of small electric transport vehicles have been prepared and sent to the relevant institutions, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, said at a conference held in Baku on "Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Child Policy," Report informs.

    According to her, a social reel on the protection of children in the digital environment and an educational resource on children's rights have been prepared and distributed among the population:

    "In Azerbaijan, family, women and child issues hold an important place in state policy, and significant achievements have been attained as a result of large-scale measures implemented in this area in the country."

    The ombudsman noted that through joint partnership and efforts, the development of family relations and more effective protection of the rights and freedoms of women and children will be achieved.

    Sabina Aliyeva digital environment children
    Səbinə Əliyeva: Uşaqların rəqəmsal mühitdə təhlükəsizliyi ilə bağlı təkliflər hazırlanıb
    Аппарат омбудсмена подготовил предложения по контролю потребления энергетиков детьми

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