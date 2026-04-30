Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss investment cooperation

Investment cooperation was discussed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Report informs with reference to AZPROMO.

According to the statement, a meeting was held between AZPROMO and ApexBrasil within the framework of the Hannover Messe 2026 international industrial exhibition held in Hannover, Germany. During the meeting, the work carried out within the framework of the Roadmap on multilateral cooperation between the two countries was discussed. In particular, an exchange of views was held on the opportunities for Azerbaijani businesspeople to participate in the Buyers Project program, the expansion of investment cooperation, the development of relations with the Brazilian National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES), as well as the issues of attracting Brazilian investors to economic zones operating in Azerbaijan, and the promotion of mutual investment projects.

The Hannover Messe 2026 exhibition, as one of the world's leading industrial and technology exhibitions, is considered an important platform in terms of presenting innovative solutions, expanding international cooperation, and establishing new business partnerships. Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition with a stand by the Alat free economic zone.

Buyers Project is a mechanism that promotes the development of exports and international business relations by inviting foreign buyers to Brazil and organizing B2B meetings with local companies.