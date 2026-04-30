President Cup 2026: Azerbaijani rowers grab four more medals

Azerbaijani representatives concluded the day with four medals at the President's Cup 2026 international regatta dedicated to the 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, ongoing in Mingachevir, Report informs.

In the final race of the day, the duo of Niyaz Malikov – Ivan Vorobyanski won a bronze medal in the 2-person kayak 1000-meter race (athletes born in 2008–2009).

Today, the duo of Mustafa Valizada – Elmir Tarverdiyev also won a bronze medal in the 2-person kayak boat 500-meter race (athletes born in 2010–2011). Azer Ilyasov won a gold medal in rowing in a single scull over a 1500-meter distance (among those born in 2008–2009).

Alimurad Hajizada won a silver medal yesterday in the single kayak 200-meter competition. Today, he also finished second in the single kayak boat 500-meter race.

Over 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, as well as Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are participating in the tournament jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. The regatta will conclude on May 1.