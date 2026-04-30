In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC was the largest exporter of non-oil products among Azerbaijan's private companies, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

The company's product exports during the specified period amounted to $85.3 million (4.08 times, or $64.4 million more year-on-year).

During the reporting period, 10 private companies operating in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector carried out exports worth $255.6 million, which is 2.6 times more, or $159.7 million more, compared to the corresponding period of 2025 ($95.9 million).

Top 10 Azerbaijani companies exporting non-oil products:

Company Export volume Jan–Mar 2026 (million USD) Export volume Jan–Mar 2025 (million USD) Percentage change % Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC 85.3 20.9 308.13% Prime Cotton LLC 43.2 22.1 95.48% Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC 27.8 6.1 355.74% AGRARCO LLC 27.6 5.9 367.8% Baku Steel Company CJSC 19.9 11.7 70.09% P-AQRO LLC 12.1 9.7 24.74% TABATERRA LLC 11.5 5.4 112.96% PRIME LM LLC 10 0 - KHAN-EL LLC 9.7 8.2 18.29% MORS TRADING LLC 8.5 5.9 44.07%

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 11.7% in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $862 million.