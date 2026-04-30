Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold
- 30 April, 2026
- 16:49
In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC was the largest exporter of non-oil products among Azerbaijan's private companies, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.
The company's product exports during the specified period amounted to $85.3 million (4.08 times, or $64.4 million more year-on-year).
During the reporting period, 10 private companies operating in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector carried out exports worth $255.6 million, which is 2.6 times more, or $159.7 million more, compared to the corresponding period of 2025 ($95.9 million).
Top 10 Azerbaijani companies exporting non-oil products:
|Company
|Export volume Jan–Mar 2026 (million USD)
|Export volume Jan–Mar 2025 (million USD)
|Percentage change %
|Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC
|85.3
|20.9
|308.13%
|Prime Cotton LLC
|43.2
|22.1
|95.48%
|Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC
|27.8
|6.1
|355.74%
|AGRARCO LLC
|27.6
|5.9
|367.8%
|Baku Steel Company CJSC
|19.9
|11.7
|70.09%
|P-AQRO LLC
|12.1
|9.7
|24.74%
|TABATERRA LLC
|11.5
|5.4
|112.96%
|PRIME LM LLC
|10
|0
|-
|KHAN-EL LLC
|9.7
|8.2
|18.29%
|MORS TRADING LLC
|8.5
|5.9
|44.07%
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 11.7% in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $862 million.