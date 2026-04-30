Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold

    Business
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 16:49
    Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold

    In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC was the largest exporter of non-oil products among Azerbaijan's private companies, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

    The company's product exports during the specified period amounted to $85.3 million (4.08 times, or $64.4 million more year-on-year).

    During the reporting period, 10 private companies operating in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector carried out exports worth $255.6 million, which is 2.6 times more, or $159.7 million more, compared to the corresponding period of 2025 ($95.9 million).

    Top 10 Azerbaijani companies exporting non-oil products:

    Company Export volume Jan–Mar 2026 (million USD) Export volume Jan–Mar 2025 (million USD) Percentage change %
    Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC 85.3 20.9 308.13%
    Prime Cotton LLC 43.2 22.1 95.48%
    Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC 27.8 6.1 355.74%
    AGRARCO LLC 27.6 5.9 367.8%
    Baku Steel Company CJSC 19.9 11.7 70.09%
    P-AQRO LLC 12.1 9.7 24.74%
    TABATERRA LLC 11.5 5.4 112.96%
    PRIME LM LLC 10 0 -
    KHAN-EL LLC 9.7 8.2 18.29%
    MORS TRADING LLC 8.5 5.9 44.07%

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 11.7% in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $862 million.

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
    Azərbaycanda TOP-10 özəl şirkətin qeyri-neft ixracının dəyəri 3 dəfəyə yaxın artıb
    Ненефтяной экспорт ТОП-10 частных компаний Азербайджана вырос в 2,6 раза

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed