Irpin City Council in Ukraine declares Ilham Aliyev honorary citizen

The Irpin City Council (Ukraine) has declared Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev an honorary citizen of the city, head of the city council and acting mayor, Angela Makeeva said, Report informs.

Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, at the direction of President Ilham Aliyev, comprehensive humanitarian aid was provided to that country, including the city of Irpin.

In particular, with the assistance of the Azerbaijani government, a lyceum and a city clinic were restored in Irpin.

Azerbaijan provided 11 aid packages to Ukraine, which is experiencing an energy crisis.

Furthermore, over 500 children from war-affected regions of Ukraine were sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation.