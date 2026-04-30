Irpin City Council in Ukraine declares Ilham Aliyev honorary citizen
Foreign policy
- 30 April, 2026
- 17:19
The Irpin City Council (Ukraine) has declared Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev an honorary citizen of the city, head of the city council and acting mayor, Angela Makeeva said, Report informs.
Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, at the direction of President Ilham Aliyev, comprehensive humanitarian aid was provided to that country, including the city of Irpin.
In particular, with the assistance of the Azerbaijani government, a lyceum and a city clinic were restored in Irpin.
Azerbaijan provided 11 aid packages to Ukraine, which is experiencing an energy crisis.
Furthermore, over 500 children from war-affected regions of Ukraine were sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation.
Latest News
22:10
Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'Other countries
22:01
Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt systemForeign policy
21:45
Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia SummitForeign policy
21:30
Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban governmentOther countries
21:11
Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next weekOther countries
20:53
AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from powerForeign policy
20:35
Photo
Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO listForeign policy
20:14
Photo
Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in AzerbaijanKarabakh
19:55