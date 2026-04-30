Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Irpin City Council in Ukraine declares Ilham Aliyev honorary citizen

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 17:19
    Irpin City Council in Ukraine declares Ilham Aliyev honorary citizen

    The Irpin City Council (Ukraine) has declared Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev an honorary citizen of the city, head of the city council and acting mayor, Angela Makeeva said, Report informs.

    Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, at the direction of President Ilham Aliyev, comprehensive humanitarian aid was provided to that country, including the city of Irpin.

    In particular, with the assistance of the Azerbaijani government, a lyceum and a city clinic were restored in Irpin.

    Azerbaijan provided 11 aid packages to Ukraine, which is experiencing an energy crisis.

    Furthermore, over 500 children from war-affected regions of Ukraine were sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation.

    Irpin Angela Makeeva Ilham Aliyev Honorary citizen humanitarian assistance
    Ukraynanın İrpen şəhər Şurası Prezident İlham Əliyevi fəxri vətəndaş elan edib
    Ирпенский городской совет объявил Ильхама Алиева почетным гражданином города

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