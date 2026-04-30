Mojtaba Khamenei says new management of Strait of Hormuz 'will bring calm'
Other countries
- 30 April, 2026
- 15:11
Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a published written message on Thursday that a new chapter for the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been taking shape since the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke out on February 28, Report informs via Reuters.
Iran's Supreme Leader said that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate what he described as "the enemy's abuses of the waterway."
The Supreme Leader added that new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and economic benefits to all Gulf nations.
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