Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mojtaba Khamenei says new management of Strait of Hormuz 'will bring calm'

    Other countries
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 15:11
    Mojtaba Khamenei says new management of Strait of Hormuz 'will bring calm'

    Iran's new ​Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‌said in a published written message on Thursday ​that a new chapter ​for the Gulf and ⁠Strait of Hormuz ​has been taking shape since ​the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke ​out on February ​28, Report informs via Reuters.

    Iran's Supreme Leader said that Tehran ‌would ⁠secure the Gulf region and eliminate what he described as "the enemy's ​abuses ​of ⁠the waterway."

    The Supreme Leader added that ​new management of ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and ⁠economic ​benefits to ​all Gulf nations.

    Escalation in Middle East Mojtaba Khamenei Strait of Hormuz
    Xamenei: ABŞ-nin Hörmüz boğazında çöküşündən sonra yeni fəsil başlayır
    Хаменеи: После краха США в Ормузском проливе начинается новая глава

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