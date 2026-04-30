Mojtaba Khamenei says new management of Strait of Hormuz 'will bring calm'

Iran's new ​Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‌said in a published written message on Thursday ​that a new chapter ​for the Gulf and ⁠Strait of Hormuz ​has been taking shape since ​the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke ​out on February ​28, Report informs via Reuters.

Iran's Supreme Leader said that Tehran ‌would ⁠secure the Gulf region and eliminate what he described as "the enemy's ​abuses ​of ⁠the waterway."

The Supreme Leader added that ​new management of ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and ⁠economic ​benefits to ​all Gulf nations.