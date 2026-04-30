Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Anar Aliyev: Women make up nearly half of workforce in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 17:46
    Anar Aliyev: Women make up nearly half of workforce in Azerbaijan

    Women make up nearly half of the employed population – 48%, and 41% of hired workers in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev told a conference in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the integration of women into the labor market is being consistently strengthened in the country, and their participation in active employment measures is growing every year.

    "Since 2016, 113,000 people have been involved in the self-employment program implemented by the ministry, of whom 31% (35,000) are women. In recent years, the share of women among program participants continues to increase. In just the first three months of 2026 alone, more than half of the 228 people engaged in the program were women," he said.

    The minister also noted that since 2018, more than 59,000 people have undergone professional training, of whom 61% (36,000) are women.

    Anar Aliyev Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Azerbaijan
    Nazir: Azərbaycanda məşğul əhalinin 48, muzdla işləyənlərin isə 41 %-ni qadınlar təşkil edir
    Анар Алиев: Почти половину занятого населения в Азербайджане составляют женщины

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