Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bahar Muradova: Inclusive development impossible without women's participation

    Social security
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 18:14
    Bahar Muradova: Inclusive development impossible without women's participation

    A notable increase in women's economic activity has been recorded in Azerbaijan, reflecting the effectiveness of state policy in this area, stated Bahar Muradova, chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs, at a conference in Baku, Report informs.

    "Expanding economic opportunities for women, involving them in entrepreneurial activities, and increasing the level of employment contribute to the growth of their role in the country's economic life. Today, women act not only as active participants in social life but also as leaders of business structures contributing to economic development," Muradova said.

    The committee chair also emphasized that inclusive development cannot be ensured without the full and equal participation of women.

    "The family is the foundation of society and the bearer of our national identity. A woman is the creator and driving force of this foundation. A child is the future of the state and the guarantee of its sustainable development. These three areas form a unified system that underlies Azerbaijan's sustainable development model," she said.

    Bahar Muradova sustainable development
    Bahar Muradova: Azərbaycanda qadınların iqtisadi fəallığı əhəmiyyətli dərəcədə artıb
    Мурадова: Без участия женщин инклюзивному развитию не быть

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