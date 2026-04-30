Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Cup 2026 in Azerbaijan: Winners of day two awarded

    Individual sports
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 18:00
    President Cup 2026 in Azerbaijan: Winners of day two awarded

    The winners of the second day at the international regatta President Cup 2026, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, have received their medals, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani representatives concluded the second day of competitions in Mingachevir with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

    Azer Ilyasov won the gold medal in single sculls rowing over a distance of 1,500 meters in the competition among athletes born in 2008-2009.

    Alimurad Hajizada took second place in the single kayak over a distance of 500 meters.

    The duo of Mustafa Valizada and Elmir Tarverdiyev won a bronze medal over a distance of 500 meters in the double kayak among athletes born in 2010-2011.

    In the final event of the day, the duo of Niyaz Malikov and Ivan Vorobyansky won a bronze medal over a distance of 1,000 meters in the double kayak among athletes born in 2008-2009.

    Over 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are participating in the competitions.

    The tournament, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan's Water Sports Federation, started on April 27 at the Sarsang Reservoir in Aghdara and will conclude on May 1.

    President Cup 2026 in Azerbaijan: Winners of day two awarded
    President Cup 2026 in Azerbaijan: Winners of day two awarded

    President Cup 2026 regatta
    Photo
    "Prezident Kuboku 2026": İkinci yarış gününün qalibləri mükafatlandırılıb
    Photo
    Кубок президента 2026: Награждены победители второго дня соревнований

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed