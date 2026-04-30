President Cup 2026 in Azerbaijan: Winners of day two awarded

The winners of the second day at the international regatta President Cup 2026, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, have received their medals, Report informs.

Azerbaijani representatives concluded the second day of competitions in Mingachevir with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Azer Ilyasov won the gold medal in single sculls rowing over a distance of 1,500 meters in the competition among athletes born in 2008-2009.

Alimurad Hajizada took second place in the single kayak over a distance of 500 meters.

The duo of Mustafa Valizada and Elmir Tarverdiyev won a bronze medal over a distance of 500 meters in the double kayak among athletes born in 2010-2011.

In the final event of the day, the duo of Niyaz Malikov and Ivan Vorobyansky won a bronze medal over a distance of 1,000 meters in the double kayak among athletes born in 2008-2009.

Over 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are participating in the competitions.

The tournament, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan's Water Sports Federation, started on April 27 at the Sarsang Reservoir in Aghdara and will conclude on May 1.