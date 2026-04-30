Value of non-oil exports by Azerbaijan's top 10 state firms drops over 26%
Business
- 30 April, 2026
- 17:36
In January-March 2026, the total value of non-oil products exported by 10 state companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $208.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
This is $74.1 million or 26.2% less than the corresponding period of 2025 ($282.8 million).
SOCAR Polymer LLC led the list of state companies participating in export operations in the non-oil sector with a 27.3% share.
Ranking of state companies by export volume:
|Company
|Export volume Jan–Mar 2026 (million USD)
|Export volume Jan–Mar 2025 (million USD)
|Percentage change %
|SOCAR Polymer LLC
|57
|59
|-3.4%
|AzerGold CJSC
|51.8
|41.9
|23.6%
|Azeraluminium LLC
|42.9
|39.6
|8.3%
|SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department
|35.3
|105
|-66.4%
|Azerpambig ASK LLC
|11.7
|9.5
|23.2%
|Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC
|4.5
|3.8
|18.4%
|SOCAR Gas Export Department
|2.8
|23
|-87.8%
|AzerEnerji OJSC
|2
|1
|100%
|SOCAR CAPE LLC
|0.43
|0
|-
|Nakhchivan Energy LLC
|0.23
|0
|-
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 11.7% in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $862 million.
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