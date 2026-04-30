Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Value of non-oil exports by Azerbaijan's top 10 state firms drops over 26%

    Business
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 17:36
    Value of non-oil exports by Azerbaijan's top 10 state firms drops over 26%

    In January-March 2026, the total value of non-oil products exported by 10 state companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $208.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    This is $74.1 million or 26.2% less than the corresponding period of 2025 ($282.8 million).

    SOCAR Polymer LLC led the list of state companies participating in export operations in the non-oil sector with a 27.3% share.

    Ranking of state companies by export volume:

    Company Export volume Jan–Mar 2026 (million USD) Export volume Jan–Mar 2025 (million USD) Percentage change %
    SOCAR Polymer LLC 57 59 -3.4%
    AzerGold CJSC 51.8 41.9 23.6%
    Azeraluminium LLC 42.9 39.6 8.3%
    SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department 35.3 105 -66.4%
    Azerpambig ASK LLC 11.7 9.5 23.2%
    Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC 4.5 3.8 18.4%
    SOCAR Gas Export Department 2.8 23 -87.8%
    AzerEnerji OJSC 2 1 100%
    SOCAR CAPE LLC 0.43 0 -
    Nakhchivan Energy LLC 0.23 0 -

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 11.7% in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $862 million.

    Non-oil exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication SOCAR Polymer
    Azərbaycanda TOP-10 dövlət şirkətinin qeyri-neft ixracının dəyəri 26 %-dən çox azalıb
    В I квартале экспорт ненефтяной продукции ТОП-10 госкомпаний Азербайджана сократился более чем на четверть

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed