In January-March 2026, the total value of non-oil products exported by 10 state companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $208.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

This is $74.1 million or 26.2% less than the corresponding period of 2025 ($282.8 million).

SOCAR Polymer LLC led the list of state companies participating in export operations in the non-oil sector with a 27.3% share.

Ranking of state companies by export volume:

Company Export volume Jan–Mar 2026 (million USD) Export volume Jan–Mar 2025 (million USD) Percentage change % SOCAR Polymer LLC 57 59 -3.4% AzerGold CJSC 51.8 41.9 23.6% Azeraluminium LLC 42.9 39.6 8.3% SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department 35.3 105 -66.4% Azerpambig ASK LLC 11.7 9.5 23.2% Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC 4.5 3.8 18.4% SOCAR Gas Export Department 2.8 23 -87.8% AzerEnerji OJSC 2 1 100% SOCAR CAPE LLC 0.43 0 - Nakhchivan Energy LLC 0.23 0 -

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports increased by 11.7% in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $862 million.