Freight train carrying Russian grain, fertilizer to Armenia departs from Bilajari - UPDATED

Today, a freight train consisting of 7 wagons carrying Russian grain and fertilizer to Armenia, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, departed from the Bilajari Railway Station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Report informs that four wagons of grain weighing 279 tons and three wagons of fertilizer weighing 203 tons have been sent to that country.

Subsequently, the train will cross into Georgia from the Boyuk Kasik Railway Station and then proceed in the direction of Armenia.

To date, more than 25,000 tons of grain, more than 1,600 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia also continues. To date, more than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

10:51

Today, a transit cargo of grain and fertilizer will be sent through Azerbaijan to Armenia, Report informs.

Seven carriages will depart to Armenia from Bilajari station.

The train will then proceed through the Boyuk Kasik railway station towards Georgia, from where it will continue on to Armenia.

The last time 350 tons of Russian wheat transited through Azerbaijan to Armenia was on April 24.