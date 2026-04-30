Another traffic monitoring to be held as part of WUF13 preparations

Another traffic monitoring exercise will be carried out as part of preparations for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku on May 17–22, in order to ensure the safe and efficient management of traffic flows.

The monitoring will be organized jointly by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company and relevant agencies, Report informs, citing the company.

According to the information, temporary traffic regulations will be introduced on a number of streets and avenues in Baku from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 1 as part of the monitoring.

The monitoring will cover Neftchilar Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, part of Heydar Aliyev Avenue up to the Sabunchu bridge, Mehdi Huseyn Street, Khojaly Avenue, Richard Sorge Street, Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Lermontov Street, as well as routes leading to the event venue, Baku Olympic Stadium.

Drivers and other road users are asked to plan their journeys in advance on the specified date, take possible congestion on the mentioned routes into account and use alternative roads.

The H1 express bus route operating between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the city center will continue to operate normally and without interruption. At the same time, private vehicles and taxis will be able to freely enter and leave the airport area via alternative roads during this period. Travelers are advised to plan their trips in advance to avoid delays.