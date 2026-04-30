Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Another traffic monitoring to be held as part of WUF13 preparations

    Infrastructure
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 15:37
    Another traffic monitoring to be held as part of WUF13 preparations

    Another traffic monitoring exercise will be carried out as part of preparations for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku on May 17–22, in order to ensure the safe and efficient management of traffic flows.

    The monitoring will be organized jointly by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company and relevant agencies, Report informs, citing the company.

    According to the information, temporary traffic regulations will be introduced on a number of streets and avenues in Baku from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 1 as part of the monitoring.

    The monitoring will cover Neftchilar Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, part of Heydar Aliyev Avenue up to the Sabunchu bridge, Mehdi Huseyn Street, Khojaly Avenue, Richard Sorge Street, Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Lermontov Street, as well as routes leading to the event venue, Baku Olympic Stadium.

    Drivers and other road users are asked to plan their journeys in advance on the specified date, take possible congestion on the mentioned routes into account and use alternative roads.

    The H1 express bus route operating between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the city center will continue to operate normally and without interruption. At the same time, private vehicles and taxis will be able to freely enter and leave the airport area via alternative roads during this period. Travelers are advised to plan their trips in advance to avoid delays.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company
    WUF13-ə hazırlıq çərçivəsində nəqliyyat vasitələrinin hərəkətinin növbəti monitorinqi olacaq
    В Баку в рамках подготовки к WUF13 пройдет очередной мониторинг движения транспорта

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed