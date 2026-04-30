The activities of former International Criminal Court Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo, including attempts to pressure international structures and interfere in regional processes in the South Caucasus, are nothing other than political corruption and influence peddling, Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, told Report.

Mammadov emphasized that Ocampo continues to act with the support of the Armenian lobby, taking steps aimed at undermining peace in the South Caucasus, including attempts to pressure the European Commission into terminating agreements with Azerbaijan, as well as interfering in internal political processes in Armenia, up to and including overthrowing the prime minister of that country.

According to him, the actions of the former prosecutor constitute an open violation of Articles 2 and 18 of the UN Convention against Corruption.

"Article 2 applies to persons in public service. However, Ocampo falls into the category of those who abuse influence acquired during their service, even after leaving office. Thus, he is engaged in influence peddling," he said.

According to him, from the perspective of Article 18 of the Convention, this is without any doubt pure influence peddling, since Ocampo uses his authority to conduct lobbying activities and extract profit.

He also recalled that during his tenure at the ICC, Ocampo held a biased position toward a number of countries: "With regard to Azerbaijan, he could not demonstrate this bias, since the country is not a party to the Rome Statute. However, when it came to a number of African states, he was remembered as a prosecutor who acted under the influence of major powers."

In Mammadov's opinion, the former prosecutor, receiving financial support from the Armenian lobby, involves other individuals in such activities, which constitutes a direct violation of the law. He added that appropriate proceedings should be initiated in Ocampo's country of citizenship, but no such steps are being taken.

Additionally, he pointed to cases where certain members of the European Parliament also conduct lobbying activities in the interests of the Armenian lobby without consequences.

Minval Politika earlier published video materials evidencing Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.