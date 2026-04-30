Italy to extend excise duty cut on fuels, economy minister says
- 30 April, 2026
- 15:25
Italy will extend beyond May 1 a cut in excise duties on fuels to help families and firms cope with rising energy costs, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday, as consumer prices surged by almost 3% year-on-year in April, Report informs via Reuters.
The cabinet will meet to extend the cut "this afternoon," Giorgetti told journalists in parliament.
Italy has already spent around 700 million euros ($818.58 million) to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel for just over 40 days until May 1.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this week the new cut under discussion would likely have a greater impact on diesel than on petrol.
Meanwhile, Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose by 1.7% in April from March, with the annual inflation rate jumping to 2.9% from 1.6%, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
The acceleration in inflation was driven by the energy sector amid turmoil in the Middle East.
Giorgetti reiterated Italy's calls for the European Union to grant greater budget flexibility for energy-related spending.
"It is very difficult to defend (an EU) clause that provides for budget leeway for defence and rules out aid measures to respond to the energy crisis," he said.