Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation to improve its efforts to attract young athletes to training camps

    Individual sports
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 14:37
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation to improve its efforts to attract young athletes to training camps

    The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation will continue to improve its work, particularly in involving young athletes from the regions in training and preparation camps, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the wrestlers who won European Championships in team standings and their coaches, Report informs.

    "Today, every region has Olympic Sports Complexes and specialized wrestling halls. Therefore, this selection process will undoubtedly form the foundation of our future success.

    As for the overall development of Azerbaijani sport, everything is clearly visible. Our athletes represent our country with dignity at the Olympic Games, as well as at World and European Championships. Naturally, alongside successes, there are also defeats-this is part of sport. The main thing is that the will to win is very strong in our athletes, which once again reflects the overall development of our country. Today, our state and our people, living as a victorious state and a victorious nation, take pride in these sporting achievements," he noted.

    Ilham Aliyev European Championships Azerbaijani athletes
    İlham Əliyev: Güləş federasiyası gənc idmançıları toplanışlara cəlb etmək üçün işini bundan sonra da təkmilləşdirəcək
    Ильхам Алиев: Федерация борьбы улучшит работу для привлечения молодых спортсменов к сборам

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