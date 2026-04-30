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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pashinyan calls Azerbaijani deputy PM's Armenia visit historic

    Region
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 15:27
    Pashinyan calls Azerbaijani deputy PM's Armenia visit historic

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev's visit to Armenia as a highly important event.

    He made the remarks while speaking to journalists, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "I consider the reciprocal visits by the deputy prime ministers of the two countries historic within the framework of the peace process. I am very glad that we have reached this stage," he said.

    Pashinyan also added that relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia should continue to improve, while peace should gradually be strengthened.

    "It is necessary to build normal and good-neighborly relations in the long term," he emphasized.

    On April 29, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Armenia.

    Nikol Pashinyan Shahin Mustafayev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paşinyan Şahin Mustafayevin Ermənistana səfərini çox mühüm hadisə adlandırıb
    Пашинян назвал визит Мустафаева в Армению очень важным событием

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