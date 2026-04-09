Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates orthodox christian community of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:25
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates orthodox christian community of Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Easter holiday, according to Report.

    İn his congratulatory message, the head of state noted: "The atmosphere of tolerance that has flourished in Azerbaijan for centuries has played a pivotal role in fostering exemplary and harmonious relations among the members of diverse peoples, faiths, and beliefs living in our country. We value the historically rooted ethno-cultural diversity, national-moral values, and multicultural traditions of our society as a unique asset of modern statehood."

    President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the democratic and legal principles upheld in the country today ensure extensive opportunities for everyone – regardless of language, religion, or ethnic background – including the Christian community, to preserve their unique customs, traditions, language, and culture.

    "I am pleased to note that our Christian compatriots actively participate in socio-political and cultural life, making meaningful contributions to the comprehensive development of our independent state," the President added.

    Ilham Aliyev Christian community of Azerbaijan Easter
    İlham Əliyev Azərbaycanın pravoslav xristian icmasını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил православную христианскую общину Азербайджана

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    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates orthodox christian community of Azerbaijan

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