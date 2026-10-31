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    Khamenei orders army to implement 'immediate response without geographical limitations' to any threat

    Other countries
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 15:36
    Khamenei orders army to implement 'immediate response without geographical limitations' to any threat

    Iran's supreme leader has instructed senior commanders to deliver an "immediate, effective response without geographical limitations" to any potential enemy threat, the IRNA news agency noted, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

    In a meeting with the commanders, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei for "intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies" to be one of the requirements of "maximum deterrence."

    "If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end," Khamenei said.

    Khamenei emphasised strengthening Iran's military information architecture, deepening indigenous defence in the areas of "doctrine" and "tactics."

    He also discussed increasing up-to-date defence and security capabilities by utilising new technologies.

    Khamenei's measures included the decision to update the 'Targets Bank' so that all kinds of tangible and intangible assets of the US and Israel would be within the reach of the armed forces, his statement said.

    Mojtaba Khamenei Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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