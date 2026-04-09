Kallas: US-Iran ceasefire fragile, alternative bleak

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East and their regional implications-including for Lebanon and Iraq-with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a post on X, Kallas emphasized the precarious nature of the US-Iran ceasefire.

"The US-Iran ceasefire remains fragile, but the alternative is bleak. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz swiftly must be a priority," she said.

The talks also covered bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening EU-UAE partnerships, including collaboration in security and defense.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking multiple cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles into Israel and attacked US military bases across the Gulf. The escalation led several regional states to temporarily close their airspace.

On the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Iran announced that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured in coordination with Iranian armed forces, taking technical limitations into account.