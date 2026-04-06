Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Israel says it struck Iran's largest petrochemical site

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    • 06 April, 2026
    • 23:39
    Israel says it struck Iran's largest petrochemical site

    The Israeli Air Force struck Iran's "largest petrochemical facility" today, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Iranian media reported that airstrikes targeted petrochemical facilities at Iran's South Pars gas field.

    Katz, in a statement, confirmed the strike, saying that the IDF "powerfully struck the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Asaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50 percent of the country's petrochemical production, following last week's strike on the second main facility."

    He said that the two facilities, "which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran's petrochemical exports, have been taken out of use and are not functioning."

    "This is a severe economic blow amounting to tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime," he said.

    Katz said that the petrochemical industry is a "central engine in financing the activities" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's military build-up.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Israel Katz
    İsrail İranın ən böyük neft-kimya komplekslərindən birinə zərbə endirdiyini təsdiqləyib
    Израиль подтвердил удар по одному из крупнейших нефтехимических комплексов Ирана

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