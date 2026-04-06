Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's ambassador meets Ethiopia's top court president

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 23:03
    Azerbaijan's ambassador meets Ethiopia's top court president

    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, Ruslan Nasibov, met with the President of Ethiopia's Federal Supreme Court, Teodros Mihret, Report informs.

    Following the meeting, Ruslan Nasibov wrote on X:

    "Pleased to meet H.E. Tewodros Meheret, President of Ethiopia's Federal Supreme Court, to discuss digital transformation. Impressed by the progress in modernizing the court system. Azerbaijan stands ready to cooperate with Ethiopia in advancing innovation in the justice sector."

    Ruslan Nasibov Ethiopia
    Ruslan Nəsibov: Azərbaycan ədliyyə sahəsində Efiopiya ilə əməkdaşlığa hazırdır
    Посол Азербайджана обсудил с главой Верховного суда Эфиопии цифровую трансформацию

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