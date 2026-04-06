Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, Ruslan Nasibov, met with the President of Ethiopia's Federal Supreme Court, Teodros Mihret, Report informs.

Following the meeting, Ruslan Nasibov wrote on X:

"Pleased to meet H.E. Tewodros Meheret, President of Ethiopia's Federal Supreme Court, to discuss digital transformation. Impressed by the progress in modernizing the court system. Azerbaijan stands ready to cooperate with Ethiopia in advancing innovation in the justice sector."