President Ilham Aliyev shared video on his social media accounts regarding his state visit to Georgia
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 22:50
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts regarding his state visit to Georgia.
Report presents the post:
President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Georgia (06.04.2026) pic.twitter.com/QYcKeY4cXY— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) April 6, 2026
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