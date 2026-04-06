Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks its infrastructure Other countries

Azerbaijan's ambassador meets Ethiopia's top court president Foreign policy

President Ilham Aliyev shared video on his social media accounts regarding his state visit to Georgia Foreign policy

Kazakhstan's FM Yermek Kosherbayev on official visit to Georgia Region

Iran attacks US bases with drones Region

333 Azerbaijani citizens study at 58 Kazakh universities Education and science

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Photo Almaty hosts II Rectors' Forum of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan universities Education and science