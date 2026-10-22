Ten Azerbaijani boxers reach European U15 Boxing Championships semifinals

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Ten Azerbaijani boxers have secured places in the semifinals of the European U15 Boxing Championships in Trabzon, Türkiye, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

According to the federation, several more members of the national team competed in the final quarterfinal bouts.

In the girls' competition, Nuray Gafarova (50 kg) earned a dominant 5-0 victory over Nino Tirkia of Georgia and will face Polina Agadzhanian of Russia for a place in the final.

Among the boys, Alakbar Mammadli (44 kg) defeated Moldova's Leonard Buhaniuc 5-0 and will meet Ireland's Rian Branagan in the semifinals.

Sanan Nasibli (52 kg) advanced with a 5-0 win over Romania's David Popescu and will next take on Serbia's Lazar Jovanović.

Sadig Khalilov (54 kg) also won 5-0, defeating Russia's Iaroslav Mikolauskas, and will face Scotland's Jay Sheridan in the semifinal.

Yusif Ali (57 kg) beat Montenegro's Nikola Ilic 3-2 and will next box against Ukraine's Kyrylo Chumakov.

Sunay Azimov (60 kg) claimed an early victory over Romania's Daniel Sardaru in the third round and will face England's Solomon Dubois in the semifinals.

As a result, the number of Azerbaijani boxers reaching the semifinals has risen to ten. Earlier, Rafael Abbasov (66 kg), Sarkhan Hakhverdiyev (70 kg), Huseyn Aydamirli (90 kg), and Gulay Ojagova (57 kg) had also secured semifinal berths.

By reaching the semifinals, all ten Azerbaijani athletes have guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal. The semifinal bouts are set to begin today.