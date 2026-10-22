Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance plans to complete the digitalization process within 1–2 years, Nurlan Soltanov, head of the modern technologies and innovations department of the Ministry of Finance's staff, stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance" in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, digitalization is being carried out through information exchange between the Ministry of Finance and other state bodies.

"In a short period, we have ensured information exchange in various formats with 20 state bodies. Without this, we would have faced many difficulties in providing electronic services and information," he said.