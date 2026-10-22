Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance plans to complete digitalization process within 1–2 years
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 11:59
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance plans to complete the digitalization process within 1–2 years, Nurlan Soltanov, head of the modern technologies and innovations department of the Ministry of Finance's staff, stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance" in Baku, Report informs.
According to him, digitalization is being carried out through information exchange between the Ministry of Finance and other state bodies.
"In a short period, we have ensured information exchange in various formats with 20 state bodies. Without this, we would have faced many difficulties in providing electronic services and information," he said.
Maliyyə Nazirliyi: Rəqəmsallaşma prosesi 1-2 il ərzində tamamlanacaq
Минфин: Процесс цифровизации будет завершен в течение 1-2 лет
Latest News
13:43
Photo
Financing, investment partnership opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in BakuEnergy
13:43
Ministry official: Azerbaijan expands results-based budgeting frameworkFinance
13:39
Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new ConstitutionRegion
13:32
BSE: Mechanism for subsidiary companies should be established for Islamic financeFinance
13:29
Mert Ünsal: Defense co-op between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, US holds great potentialBusiness
13:29
Photo
Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy CorridorEnergy
13:21
Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitmentRegion
13:21
Photo
Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in BakuEnergy
13:14
Pashinyan considers signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan in 2027–2028 necessaryRegion