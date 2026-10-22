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    Azerbaijan approves Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 11:25
    Azerbaijan approves Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy

    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy of Azerbaijan," with Prime Minister Ali Asadov signing the relevant decision, Report informs.

    The Ministry of Economy, together with relevant bodies, must coordinate the integration of economic decarbonization measures into state programs, strategies, national action plans, and other documents. The Ministry of Finance will ensure funding for these measures.

    The strategy envisions achieving a conditional "net-zero emissions" target by 2060. Its implementation will depend on securing additional financial resources, including international support, technology transfer, concessional loans, and private sector investment.

    The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will submit the Strategy to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), organize public awareness initiatives, and present the document with the involvement of scientific institutions, organizations, and civil society groups.

    The ministry will also oversee the Strategy's implementation and submit monitoring results to the State Commission on Climate Change every two years.

    Low-emission development Development strategy Ali Asadov Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
    "Azərbaycanın Uzunmüddətli Aşağıkarbonlu İnkişaf Strategiyası" təsdiqlənib
    Утверждена Долгосрочная стратегия низкоуглеродного развития Азербайджана
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