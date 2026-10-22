Talks underway at Routes World 2026 on launching new direct flights to Azerbaijan

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Routes World 2026, one of the world's leading international aviation forums dedicated to air route development, is taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 21 to 23, Report informs referring to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Organised by Routes, the event brings together airlines, airports and tourism organisations to explore new routes and establish strategic partnerships. This year's forum welcomes representatives from more than 230 airlines and over 110 countries.

Azerbaijan is jointly represented at the forum by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

As part of the event, a series of bilateral meetings with international airlines has been held, attended by Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC; Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board; and senior management of Azerbaijan Airports. Discussions focused on opportunities to launch new direct flights from Azerbaijani airports, attract new airlines to the country and strengthen cooperation with existing partners.

The programme of business meetings includes discussions with representatives of Lufthansa Group, AirAsia Group, Air Serbia, Aegean Airlines, Etihad Airways, Transavia France, Malaysia Airlines, easyJet, Jazeera Airways, Oman Air, Wizz Air and VietJet Air.

The joint participation of Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism organisations in the forum aims to align international air route development with the promotion of the country's tourism potential. The key objective is to strengthen Azerbaijan's international air connectivity, expand direct flight options for passengers and support growth in inbound tourism.