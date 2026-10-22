The three-year digital development acceleration plan approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev covers four main areas, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance," Report informs.

According to him, the first direction is digital development, while the second is related to artificial intelligence, including the application of AI solutions based on digital environment data, full automation of processes, a focus on agentic solutions, and the development of national AI models. The third direction is the development of the innovation ecosystem, and the fourth is cybersecurity.

Shahin Aliyev emphasized that interaction and data exchange must be ensured between the information systems of government agencies. According to him, the goal is not to digitize individual services or create standalone systems, but to form a unified digital ecosystem.

"System integration is carried out in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 263 - through the Electronic Government information system. At the next stage, it is planned to provide such integration capabilities to the private sector jointly with the Ministry of Finance. IT companies operating in the market are creating new solutions based on AI and large language models. These solutions can ensure the complete digitization of private companies' internal processes," he added.