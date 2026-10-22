Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Azerbaijan, Italy ink document on strategic partnership on critical raw materials

    Industry
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 11:57
    Azerbaijan, Italy ink document on strategic partnership on critical raw materials

    Azerbaijan and Italy have signed a Joint Statement on strategic partnership in the field of critical raw materials, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During our working visit to Italy, together with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, we signed a Joint Statement on strategic partnership in the field of critical raw materials," Jabbarov said.

    The minister added that the document aims to strengthen industrial cooperation between the two countries by combining Azerbaijan"s resource potential with Italy"s technological expertise.

    He also noted that this partnership opens new opportunities for joint initiatives to develop processing capacities and produce high-value-added products.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Antonio Tajani Strategic partnership critical raw materials Azerbaijan-Italy relations
    Photo
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "İtaliya ilə əməkdaşlıq emal imkanlarının inkişafı üçün yeni imkanlar açır"
    Photo
    Микаил Джаббаров: Сотрудничество с Италией в сфере критически важного сырья открывает новые возможности
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:43
    Photo
    Financing, investment partnership opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Energy
    13:43
    Ministry official: Azerbaijan expands results-based budgeting framework
    Finance
    13:39
    Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new Constitution
    Region
    13:32
    BSE: Mechanism for subsidiary companies should be established for Islamic finance
    Finance
    13:29
    Mert Ünsal: Defense co-op between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, US holds great potential
    Business
    13:29
    Photo
    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor
    Energy
    13:21
    Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitment
    Region
    13:21
    Photo
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Energy
    13:14
    Pashinyan considers signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan in 2027–2028 necessary
    Region
    All News Feed