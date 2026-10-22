Azerbaijan, Italy ink document on strategic partnership on critical raw materials

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Azerbaijan and Italy have signed a Joint Statement on strategic partnership in the field of critical raw materials, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"During our working visit to Italy, together with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, we signed a Joint Statement on strategic partnership in the field of critical raw materials," Jabbarov said.

The minister added that the document aims to strengthen industrial cooperation between the two countries by combining Azerbaijan"s resource potential with Italy"s technological expertise.

He also noted that this partnership opens new opportunities for joint initiatives to develop processing capacities and produce high-value-added products.