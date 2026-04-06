Pakistan, Canada foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Report informs with reference to a post the Pakistani Foreign Ministry shared on X.

During the telephone conversation on Monday, the two ministers discussed regional developments and stressed the need for de-escalation.

According to the Pakistani ministry, both sides exchanged views on the evolving situation in the region and emphasized the importance of restraint. Dar underscored the need for dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability.

The two ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan–Canada relations, highlighted the importance of high-level exchanges, and agreed to remain in close contact.