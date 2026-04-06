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    Almaty hosts II Rectors' Forum of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan universities

    Education and science
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 22:02
    Almaty hosts II Rectors' Forum of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan universities

    The II Rectors' Forum of Kazakh and Azerbaijani higher education institutions was held in Almaty, Report informs.

    According to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, prior to the official opening, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with his Kazakh counterpart Sayasat Nurbek to discuss the development of intergovernmental cooperation in higher education, including academic mobility, joint study programs, and expanding partnership relations.

    It was noted that currently 62 Kazakh universities collaborate with 81 Azerbaijani universities. Within the forum, 63 new memorandums are planned to be signed between 29 Kazakh and 18 Azerbaijani universities.

    Sayasat Nurbek highlighted the growth in academic mobility and student exchange, stating that by the end of 2025, 333 Azerbaijani citizens were studying at 58 Kazakh universities, while 164 Kazakh citizens were studying at Azerbaijani universities.

    Emin Amrullayev emphasized that the II Rectors' Forum provides an important platform for advancing academic cooperation between the two countries.

    After the official opening, a signing ceremony took place for memorandums of understanding aimed at promoting academic exchange, scientific collaboration, and joint educational programs.

    Almaty hosts II Rectors' Forum of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan universities
    Almaty hosts II Rectors' Forum of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan universities

    Emin Amrullayev Ministry of Science and Education Kazakhstan
    Photo
    Almatıda Qazaxıstan və Azərbaycan ali təhsil müəssisələrinin II Rektorlar Forumu keçirilib
    Photo
    В Алматы состоялся II Форум ректоров вузов Казахстана и Азербайджана

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