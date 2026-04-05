Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump warns Iran of 'hell' if Strait of Hormuz remains blocked

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 16:54
    Trump warns Iran of 'hell' if Strait of Hormuz remains blocked

    US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with strikes over the ongoing blockade of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a post on Truth Social.

    Report informs that in his message, Trump promised attacks on Iranian energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

    "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he said, demanding that Iran open the strait or "you'll be living in Hell."

    The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region after a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran began on February 28. During that operation, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials were killed. In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases in the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz has since been blocked to US, Israeli, and allied vessels.

    Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Трамп пригрозил Ирану "адом" в случае продолжения блокировки Ормуза

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