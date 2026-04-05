Azerbaijani junior judokas concluded the European Cup held at the Ganja Sports Palace with an impressive haul of 24 medals, according to Report's correspondent.

On the second day of the tournament, 11 more Azerbaijani athletes reached the podium. Yusif Nazar (73 kg) and Yagub Mammadov (81 kg) claimed gold medals, while Sadyg Mamadov (73 kg) secured silver.

Bronze medals were awarded to Akif Mamadli (73 kg), Polad Hasanli (81 kg), Amin Mehdiyev (81 kg), Omar Akhundov (90 kg), Nureddin Aliyev (90 kg), Huseyn Huseynov (+90 kg), Tamerlan Aliyev (+90 kg), and Masuma Mamadli (70 kg).

On the tournament's first day, Azerbaijani junior judokas had already won 13 medals, bringing the total to 24.