IRGC strikes Israeli territory and US bases in region

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has launched the 96th wave of its military operation True Promise-4, targeting Israeli territory and US bases in the region with drones and missiles, Report informs, citing the IRGC statement.

According to the statement, an attack hit a refinery in Haifa, which supplies fuel for Israeli fighter jets, reportedly causing major destruction to the facility.

Additionally, American energy companies ExxonMobil and Chevron in Habshan, Abu Dhabi, UAE, were targeted. The IRGC described the site as a key energy hub and one of the largest oil and gas processing complexes in the world.

A US petrochemical facility in the Er-Ruwais area of the UAE, which allegedly produces fuel for US forces and military supplies for Israel, was also hit, triggering a large fire.

Furthermore, drone strikes targeted US petrochemical infrastructure on Sitra Island, Bahrain, where a fire was reported, and operations at a US facility in Ash-Shuwaibah port, Kuwait, were reportedly halted.

The IRGC warned: "If attacks on civilian targets continue, the second phase of this operation will be far more destructive and extensive."