Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan trade reached $3.46B

The trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan in January-September 2026 reached $3.46 billion, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing, Report informs.

According to her, this is a record figure for the reporting period.

She emphasized that China remains the biggest supplier of products to Azerbaijan.

"Cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative continues to expand and take concrete forms. Positive results have already been achieved on a number of key joint projects. The construction of the largest wind park in the South Caucasus, built by a Chinese company, has been successfully completed. The 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant, built by a Chinese company in Azerbaijan, has been connected to the country's unified energy system. Container trains traveling from China to Europe via the Trans-Caspian route ensure significant freight traffic along the Middle Corridor, contributing to the maintenance of the stability of global production and logistics chains," the ambassador said.

According to her, the number of China-Europe container trains passing through Azerbaijan along the Trans-Caspian route will also reach a record level in 2026.