Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    China seeks closer ties between Chinese and Azerbaijani ruling parties

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 10:44
    China seeks closer ties between Chinese and Azerbaijani ruling parties

    China is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan to strengthen institutional ties between the two countries' ruling parties, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing on Friday, Report informs.

    Lu said the Communist Party of China and the New Azerbaijan Party had held regular high-level exchanges in recent years, with the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The discussions, held in various formats and covering a wide range of issues, had helped advance bilateral relations, she said.

    The ambassador congratulated the New Azerbaijan Party on its eighth congress. She said Beijing was ready to expand exchanges between the two parties so they could learn from each other, deepen the study of Xi's ideas on party building, and improve governance at both the party and state levels.

    Lu noted that China and Azerbaijan would mark 35 years of diplomatic relations in 2027. She said Beijing was ready to work with Baku to use the anniversary to fully implement agreements reached by the two presidents, build on the countries' tradition of friendship and mutual support, and pursue opportunities to modernize together.

    Lu Mei New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Azerbaijan-China relations
    Lu Mey: Çin Azərbaycanın hakim partiyası ilə əlaqələri gücləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Лу Мэй: Китай намерен укреплять связи с правящей партией Азербайджана
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