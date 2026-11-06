China and Azerbaijan maintain frequent high-level contacts, ambassador says

Azerbaijan and China have maintained frequent high-level contacts since the start of 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing on Friday, Report informs.

Lu said Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and other senior officials had visited China for detailed talks on implementing agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.

In May, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing visited Azerbaijan as President Xi Jinping's special representative to attend the leaders' summit of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) and met with President Ilham Aliyev, Lu said. More recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and expand practical cooperation with Aliyev and Bayramov.

Lu added that September visits to Azerbaijan by Ying Yong, procurator general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, and Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, had given fresh momentum to judicial cooperation and ties between the ruling parties.

The ambassador said bilateral relations had advanced this year under the leadership of Xi and Aliyev and had significant room to grow. She added that agencies in both countries were coordinating closely to implement the agreements reached by the two presidents.