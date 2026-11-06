Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    China and Azerbaijan maintain frequent high-level contacts, ambassador says

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 11:17
    China and Azerbaijan maintain frequent high-level contacts, ambassador says

    Azerbaijan and China have maintained frequent high-level contacts since the start of 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing on Friday, Report informs.

    Lu said Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and other senior officials had visited China for detailed talks on implementing agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.

    In May, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing visited Azerbaijan as President Xi Jinping's special representative to attend the leaders' summit of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) and met with President Ilham Aliyev, Lu said. More recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and expand practical cooperation with Aliyev and Bayramov.

    Lu added that September visits to Azerbaijan by Ying Yong, procurator general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, and Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, had given fresh momentum to judicial cooperation and ties between the ruling parties.

    The ambassador said bilateral relations had advanced this year under the leadership of Xi and Aliyev and had significant room to grow. She added that agencies in both countries were coordinating closely to implement the agreements reached by the two presidents.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ilham Aliyev Sahiba Gafarova World Urban Forum (WUF13) Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Lu Mei Azerbaijan-China relations
    Lu Mey: Azərbaycan və Çinin münasibətləri dinamik inkişaf edir
    Лу Мэй: Отношения Азербайджана и Китая динамично развиваются
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    23:57
    Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threats
    Other countries
    23:49
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern Cyprus
    Region
    23:25
    Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff
    Other countries
    23:21
    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes
    Other countries
    22:59
    Photo
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    Energy
    22:38
    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport
    Other countries
    22:34
    Photo
    Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Foreign policy
    21:38
    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed