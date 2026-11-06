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    Ambassador: China supports continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 11:04
    Ambassador: China supports continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA

    China supports the continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for 2026-2028, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said today at a briefing, Report informs.

    The ambassador also emphasized that Beijing supports Azerbaijan's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

    "The Chinese side is grateful to Azerbaijan for its long-term and firm support on issues concerning China's core interests. The PRC intends to continue supporting Azerbaijan in protecting its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as choosing its own development path that corresponds to the country's national characteristics. China and Azerbaijan, being states of the Global South, effectively interact in multilateral formats, including the UN, and jointly defend genuine multilateralism and international justice," she said.

    Lu Mei Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan-China relations
    Səfir: Çin Azərbaycanın AQEM-də sədrliyinin davam etdirilməsini dəstəkləyir
    Посол: Китай поддерживает продолжение председательства Азербайджана в СВМДА
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