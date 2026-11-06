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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan to abolish state duty for renewable energy permits

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 11:19
    Azerbaijan to abolish state duty for renewable energy permits

    Azerbaijan will abolish the state duty for issuing special permits for activities in the field of alternative and renewable energy sources, Report informs.

    This is provided for by the draft law on amendments to the law "On State Duty."

    The document is included in the 2027 budget package.

    According to current legislation, a duty of 100 manats is charged for the issuance of such a permit.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Renewable energy State duty
    Azərbaycanda alternativ enerji fəaliyyətinə xüsusi icazə verilməsi üçün dövlət rüsumu ləğv edilir
    В Азербайджане отменят госпошлину за получение разрешения на деятельность в сфере ВИЭ
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    44 filmi

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